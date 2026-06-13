Delhi Police Investigate Brutal Assault On Vulnerable Woman In Trilokpuri

Delhi Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the brutal physical assault of an intellectually challenged woman found injured in Trilokpuri, registering a case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Key Points Delhi Police are investigating the assault of an intellectually challenged woman found injured in Trilokpuri.

The victim, a vagrant woman, was identified after being shifted to GTB Hospital with physical assault marks.

A case has been registered under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Multiple police teams are scanning CCTV footage and gathering intelligence to apprehend the culprits.

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after finding an intellectually challenged woman injured in the Trilokpuri area; multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Mayur Vihar police station around 6:30 am on June 12 regarding an injured woman lying near Trilokpuri in East Delhi. Police said they did not find the injured woman or the complainant there. When police contacted the caller, they learned he was a rickshaw puller who had already left the area after informing authorities.

Investigation Into Assault On Vulnerable Woman

During local inquiries, police found that an ambulance had shifted the injured woman to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. The victim was later identified as an intellectually challenged vagrant woman frequently seen roaming around the Block 27 area of Trilokpuri.

Police said her medico-legal case (MLC) report indicated physical assault, as the woman had swelling and superficial injury marks on her face. Doctors told investigators that she is conscious but currently unable to provide a coherent statement due to her intellectual disability.

Following the incident, Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. Police also conducted extensive local inquiries in the area. Based on the medical examination and available evidence, a case under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station. Police said several teams have been constituted to scan CCTV footage and gather local intelligence. Police said further investigation is underway.