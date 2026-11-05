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How Delhi Police Uncovered A Massive Insurance Fraud Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 15:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an alleged insurance fraud call centre in Janakpuri, West Delhi, leading to the arrest of 43 individuals involved in a scheme to defraud unsuspecting customers using their personal and KYC details.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an alleged insurance fraud call centre in Janakpuri, West Delhi, during a raid conducted on Wednesday night.
  • A total of 43 people, comprising 32 women and 11 men, were arrested at the premises.
  • The accused allegedly targeted individuals with insurance details, luring them to purchase policies and using their KYC information to cheat them.
  • Police seized 43 mobile phones, laptops, and several data sheets containing operational information, with digital data currently being examined.
  • Vishal Kapoor, a native of Faridabad, has been identified as the alleged kingpin of the fraudulent operation.

Delhi Police has busted an alleged insurance fraud call centre operating in west Delhi's Janakpuri area and arrested 43 people, including 32 women, in connection with the case, an official said on Thursday.

Police Operation Uncovers Fraudulent Scheme

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said the call centre was busted during a raid conducted on Wednesday night.

 

A total of 43 people, including 32 women and 11 men, were found working at the premises and arrested.

The accused allegedly targeted people whose personal details were available with insurance companies as well as prospective customers, and contacted them over phone to sell insurance policies.

They would lure potential customers into purchasing policies and obtain their KYC details in the process, which were allegedly used to cheat them, the DCP said.

Police have seized 43 mobile phones, laptops and several data sheets containing information related to the alleged operation. A substantial amount of digital data has also been recovered and is being examined, Swami said.

The alleged kingpin of the operation has been identified as Vishal Kapoor, a native of Faridabad, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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