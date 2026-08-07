Thailand's School Shooting Horror

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2026.
Three students and three teachers have died in the shooting. The killer, a 14-year-old Class 9 student, is believed to have died by suicide.
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IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry a victim's body from the crime scene. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Key Points
- Students and teachers were evacuated as emergency responders secured Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting incident on August 7.
- Medical teams treated injured victims while police launched an operation to contain the situation and secure the school compound.
- Images capture evacuations, rescue efforts, emotional reunions and evidence recovered during the response in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.
IMAGE: The remains of a bullet lie on the floor inside the building where the shooting began. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: The wife of a teacher who was shot dead. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
IMAGE: A relative of a victim. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Inside The Crime Scene
IMAGE: Students' belongings and furniture are scattered inside a classroom. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Forensic police officers examine the building where the shooting took place. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers at a residence where, according to investigators, the shooter killed his grandparents before opening fire at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Tanachai Keawsowattana/Reuters
IMAGE: Ambulances carrying the bodies of victims leave the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Students Evacuated Amid Chaos
IMAGE: Students with a relative after being evacuated from the Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: A girl student uses her mobile phone at the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency personnel assist an injured teacher outside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Students run as they evacuate the campus following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Teachers react inside the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Emergency Response Intensifies
IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the scene following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Students wait outside the school while the shooter remained active. He was later found dead. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Students continue evacuating the school as police secure the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: An ambulance believed to be carrying the dead shooter at the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Teachers Receive Urgent Medical Care
IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry an injured teacher into an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers stand near an ambulance at the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency personnel continue operations outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Emotional Moments Outside School
IMAGE: A student reacts after evacuating from the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Students leave the campus after being evacuated. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: An armed police officer enters the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Evidence Recovered During Investigation
IMAGE: A gun magazine and bullets recovered in a bag following the shooting. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters
IMAGE: Shoes left behind by students during the evacuation. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency personnel gather inside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff