Home  » News » Thailand's School Shooting Horror

Thailand's School Shooting Horror

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: August 07, 2026 17:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2026.

Three students and three teachers have died in the shooting. The killer, a 14-year-old Class 9 student, is believed to have died by suicide.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victim carried on stretcher

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry a victim's body from the crime scene. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Students and teachers were evacuated as emergency responders secured Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting incident on August 7.
  • Medical teams treated injured victims while police launched an operation to contain the situation and secure the school compound.
  • Images capture evacuations, rescue efforts, emotional reunions and evidence recovered during the response in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

Bullet fragment recovered

IMAGE: The remains of a bullet lie on the floor inside the building where the shooting began. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teacher's wife mourns

IMAGE: The wife of a teacher who was shot dead. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Relative mourns victim

IMAGE: A relative of a victim. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Inside The Crime Scene

Classroom left in disarray

IMAGE: Students' belongings and furniture are scattered inside a classroom. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters

 

Forensic team examines school

IMAGE: Forensic police officers examine the building where the shooting took place. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Police search suspect's residence

IMAGE: Police officers at a residence where, according to investigators, the shooter killed his grandparents before opening fire at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Tanachai Keawsowattana/Reuters

 

Ambulances leave school

IMAGE: Ambulances carrying the bodies of victims leave the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Students Evacuated Amid Chaos

Students reunite after evacuation

IMAGE: Students with a relative after being evacuated from the Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Student checks phone

IMAGE: A girl student uses her mobile phone at the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teacher assisted by medics

IMAGE: Emergency personnel assist an injured teacher outside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Students flee school

IMAGE: Students run as they evacuate the campus following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teachers react

IMAGE: Teachers react inside the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Emergency Response Intensifies

Emergency teams at school

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the scene following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Students wait outside

IMAGE: Students wait outside the school while the shooter remained active. He was later found dead. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Students continue evacuation

IMAGE: Students continue evacuating the school as police secure the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Ambulance at school

IMAGE: An ambulance believed to be carrying the dead shooter at the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teachers Receive Urgent Medical Care

Teacher treated in ambulance

IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teacher moved to ambulance

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry an injured teacher into an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Rescuers near ambulance

IMAGE: Rescuers stand near an ambulance at the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Emergency work continues

IMAGE: Emergency personnel continue operations outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Teacher receives treatment

IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Emotional Moments Outside School

Student reacts after evacuation

IMAGE: A student reacts after evacuating from the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Students leave school

IMAGE: Students leave the campus after being evacuated. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Police enter school

IMAGE: An armed police officer enters the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Evidence Recovered During Investigation

Magazine and bullets recovered

IMAGE: A gun magazine and bullets recovered in a bag following the shooting. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters

 

Shoes left behind

IMAGE: Shoes left behind by students during the evacuation. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Emergency teams gather

IMAGE: Emergency personnel gather inside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

ThailandDebsirin NonthaburiNonthaburi provinceBangkokBang Kruai

More From Rediff

How Ordinary Indians Brought An Empire To Its Knees

How Ordinary Indians Brought An Empire To Its Knees
Tigers, Boars, Pythons, 400 Kg Tomatoes...

Tigers, Boars, Pythons, 400 Kg Tomatoes...
Can Social Media Age Bans Work?

Can Social Media Age Bans Work?

Related Stories

3 teachers, 3 students killed in Thailand school shooting

3 teachers, 3 students killed in Thailand school shooting

Quick Links

Teachers Receive Urgent Medical CareAshish Narsale

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India
National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics

National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13