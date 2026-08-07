Thailand's School Shooting Horror

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2026.

Three students and three teachers have died in the shooting. The killer, a 14-year-old Class 9 student, is believed to have died by suicide.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry a victim's body from the crime scene. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Students and teachers were evacuated as emergency responders secured Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting incident on August 7.

Medical teams treated injured victims while police launched an operation to contain the situation and secure the school compound.

Images capture evacuations, rescue efforts, emotional reunions and evidence recovered during the response in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

IMAGE: The remains of a bullet lie on the floor inside the building where the shooting began. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: The wife of a teacher who was shot dead. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A relative of a victim. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Inside The Crime Scene

IMAGE: Students' belongings and furniture are scattered inside a classroom. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Forensic police officers examine the building where the shooting took place. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers at a residence where, according to investigators, the shooter killed his grandparents before opening fire at the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Tanachai Keawsowattana/Reuters

IMAGE: Ambulances carrying the bodies of victims leave the Debsirin Nonthaburi school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Students Evacuated Amid Chaos

IMAGE: Students with a relative after being evacuated from the Debsirin Nonthaburi school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl student uses her mobile phone at the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel assist an injured teacher outside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Students run as they evacuate the campus following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Teachers react inside the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Emergency Response Intensifies

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the scene following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Students wait outside the school while the shooter remained active. He was later found dead. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Students continue evacuating the school as police secure the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: An ambulance believed to be carrying the dead shooter at the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Teachers Receive Urgent Medical Care

IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry an injured teacher into an ambulance outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers stand near an ambulance at the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel continue operations outside the campus. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured teacher receives medical attention inside an ambulance. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Emotional Moments Outside School

IMAGE: A student reacts after evacuating from the school. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Students leave the campus after being evacuated. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: An armed police officer enters the school following the shooting. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Evidence Recovered During Investigation

IMAGE: A gun magazine and bullets recovered in a bag following the shooting. Photograph: Pohg Teck Tung Foundation/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Shoes left behind by students during the evacuation. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel gather inside the school compound. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff