Delhi Jail Stabbing: Undertrial Prisoner Killed By Inmates

A shocking incident of jail violence has emerged from Delhi's Rohini Central Jail, where an undertrial inmate was allegedly stabbed to death by fellow prisoners.

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Key Points An undertrial inmate, Pradeep alias Mohinder, was fatally stabbed inside Delhi's Central Jail No. 10.

Two fellow prisoners are alleged to have attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident occurred as Pradeep was returning to his barrack, resulting in a fatal neck injury.

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation into the jail murder.

An undertrial inmate was allegedly stabbed to death by two fellow prisoners inside Central Jail No. 10 in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep alias Mohinder (31), was lodged in barrack number 203 of the prison in judicial custody, they said.

Investigation Underway In Prison Killing

According to preliminary information, Pradeep was returning towards his barrack when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by two fellow inmates. He sustained a stab injury to his neck, police said.

He was taken to BSA Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case is being registered at Samaypur Badli police station in this connection, they added.

Senior police officers reached the jail and hospital after receiving information about the incident. The medico-legal case report has been collected and CCTV footage is being examined, police said.