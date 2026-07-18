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Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke after Wangchuk's removal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 18, 2026 15:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Fresh drama unfolded at Jantar Mantar as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke faced an ink attack.

Abhijeet Dipke

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party, with a blue Ink-like liquid after an unidentified person hurdled it towards him during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 18, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points

  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was targeted with an ink-like liquid at a Jantar Mantar protest.
  • The woman responsible for the ink attack has been detained by police for further investigation.
  • The incident followed the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 20-day indefinite hunger strike.
  • Wangchuk's hunger strike was in support of protests against alleged NEET examination irregularities.
  • Dipke alleged police detention and action against protesters during Wangchuk's transfer to the hospital.

Jantar Mantar witnessed fresh drama on Saturday afternoon after a woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering, hours after the protest site saw a police operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital.

The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.

Police Detain Woman After Ink Attack

The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. However, police sources said that she has been detained. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

The Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his 20-day indefinite hunger strike. The early morning operation witnessed a brief commotion as some protesters attempted to obstruct the police action.

 

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Doctors monitoring him had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.

Dipke has alleged on social media that protesters were detained and subjected to police action during the exercise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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