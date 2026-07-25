Infection risk looms large as CJP protesters fall ill

Amidst scorching heat and overcrowding, protesters at Jantar Mantar are grappling with a rise in viral infections, dehydration, and injuries, prompting volunteer doctors to provide crucial medical support.

IMAGE: People sit at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Protesters at Jantar Mantar are experiencing a surge in viral infections, dehydration, and other health issues due to extreme weather and overcrowding.

Volunteer doctors are providing free medical assistance, including paracetamol, ORS, and essential medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Many protesters, especially the elderly, are vulnerable to illness, with some suffering from nausea and vomiting due to inadequate food intake.

Injuries such as sprained ankles and those from police action are also being treated by the medical team.

The protest, organised by CJP, demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak.

Amidst scorching heat, high humidity, and overcrowding, the risk of infectious diseases is looming over the Jantar Mantar protest site, with many protesters complaining of headaches and sore throats.

Volunteer doctors present at the site report that the overcrowding and open-air living conditions have left a large number of people grappling with viral infections, dehydration, and other health issues, compounding the difficulties for protesters.

Rising Health Concerns Among Protesters

Speaking to PTI, Dr Shilpa from Punjab's 'Five River Heart Association' said a large number of people are approaching her with complaints of sore throats, headaches and high fever.

Many are sleeping on the ground in the open, increasing the risk of infection, said Shilpa, who is providing free medical care to protesters at Jantar Mantar.

She said that by Wednesday evening, over 200 people had been administered paracetamol and other related medications.

"A large number of elderly people are coming for treatment related to diabetes and hypertension. Essential medicines are being provided to those who could not bring their own or lost them in the crowd," she said.

Noting that many are not consuming adequate food, leading to deteriorating health and complaints of nausea, vomiting, and dehydration, the doctor added that food and ORS are being provided to such individuals at the protest site.

Volunteer Doctors Provide Crucial Medical Aid

Another doctor from Punjab's Patiala, requesting anonymity, said due to the large crowds, the infection is spreading through coughing and sneezing.

In addition to viral infections, the doctor mentioned that people are also arriving with complaints of coughs, sprained ankles, and minor injuries.

After completing their regular duties, doctors from nearby medical colleges are arriving at the protest site and volunteering their services, the doctor said.

A team of four to five volunteer doctors is present at the protest site at all times, the doctor said, adding that the team is stocked with painkillers, antibiotics, wound ointments, ORS, medications for allergies, diabetes, and blood pressure, as well as cough syrups.

He added that many people are also donating medicines. A student named Piyu, 22, has donated paracetamol, ORS, bandages, and first-aid supplies.

Injuries And The Cause Of Protest

Noting that people are coming with complaints of sprains or twisted ankles, Shilpa explained that when the police raise their batons or push the crowd back, people run, causing them to twist their ankles and suffer sprains.

According to Dr Shilpa, some individuals were struck by police batons during the July 20 protest march, but they did not seek treatment at the time, leading to infections in their injuries.

Roshanara, a resident of Azad Market, said that when she sprained her ankle during the protest, the team provided her with a pain-relief spray.

In another case, Anand Srivastava, 64, who had come to the protest site to demonstrate against the paper leak issue, said he was not feeling well, and the medical team stationed near the Jantar Mantar found his blood pressure elevated.

They gave him medication and he sighed with relief. The CJP launched a protest here at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak.