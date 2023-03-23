Infant trampled to death during raid: 6 Jharkhand cops booked

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against six policemen and five of them were suspended following the death of an infant, who was allegedly crushed under police boots during a raid in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR was registered after the post-mortem report mentioned rupture of the spleen of the four-day infant, he said.

"An FIR has been lodged against six policemen including two officers -- Sangam Pathak and S K Mandal -- in the case with Deori police station in Giridih Five of them have been suspended," the official said.

The autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors under the supervision of a magistrate and with proper videography, he said.

The incident occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station in the small hours of Wednesday, when police personnel went to a house to arrest two persons.

"It has been alleged that a four-day-old boy died when the police went there to execute two non-bailable warrants issued by the court," Giridih SP Amit Renu had told PTI on Wednesday.

Renu said four to five policemen had gone to execute non-bailable warrants against Bhushan Pandey, grandfather of the deceased, and another person.

"If the allegation is found to be true, the erring personnel will not be spared," Renu had said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had ordered a probe into the incident after a video went viral in which a person, apparently Pandey, is seen claiming that police personnel raided his home at 3.20 am, and they opened the door using force.

Further investigation is underway.