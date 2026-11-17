A tragic incident in Korba, Chhattisgarh, saw a two-and-a-half-month-old infant die after being caught in an alleged domestic dispute where his father attacked his mother over infidelity suspicions.

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Key Points A two-and-a-half-month-old boy died in Korba district on Monday after being hit by a stick.

The stick was allegedly used by his father to beat his mother on Sunday night, due to suspicion of infidelity.

The infant was in his mother's lap during the alleged assault and suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested the father, Dwarika Prasad Kewat, and registered a murder case against him.

A two-and-a-half-month-old boy died in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after being hit by a stick allegedly used by his father to beat his mother on suspicion of infidelity, police said on Tuesday.

Tragic Domestic Incident Unfolds

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Salora village under the Katghora police station limits, they said.

The accused, identified as Dwarika Prasad Kewat, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he got into a quarrel with his wife, suspecting her character, Katghora Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Singh Rajput said.

During the argument, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a stick. Their two-and-a-half-month-old son, who was in his mother's lap at the time, was also hit, he said.

The infant suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Katghora Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment on Monday, the official said.

The police arrested the accused from his house and registered a murder case against him, Rajput said.