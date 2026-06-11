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Home  » News » Indore Flyover Accident: Water Tanker Hits Multiple Vehicles, Two Injured

Indore Flyover Accident: Water Tanker Hits Multiple Vehicles, Two Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 21:28 IST

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A municipal water tanker caused a multi-vehicle pile-up on Indore's busy Patel Bridge flyover, injuring two and damaging several vehicles, as police launch a search for the absconding driver.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were injured when a municipal water tanker lost control on Indore's Patel Bridge flyover.
  • The accident involved five cars, three motorcycles, and a handcart, all sustaining damage.
  • The injured, Vikas Verma and Tinku Chauhan, are reported to be out of danger.
  • The tanker driver fled the scene, prompting a police search by Central Kotwali police.
  • The tanker stopped after hitting a railing, preventing a more severe fall from the flyover.

Two people were injured as the driver of a municipal water tanker lost control on a busy flyover in Indore on Thursday and struck several vehicles, police said. According to eyewitnesses, five cars, three motorcycles and a handcart were damaged in the accident on Patel Bridge.

Tanker Driver Absconds After Crash

Vikas Verma and Tinku Chauhan, who were injured in the accident, were out of danger, while the tanker driver fled and a search was underway for him, said Central Kotwali police station in-charge Ravindra Parashar.

 

Verma and Chauhan were in a car, he told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said that the tanker continued to move for about 200 feet on the flyover after the driver lost control of the wheels, hitting parked vehicles along the way, and stopped after hitting the railing.

It did not fall off the flyover, and thus a more serious accident was averted, said police official Parashar.

Angry people vandalized the tanker.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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