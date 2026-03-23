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Cyanide Bomb Threat at Indore RTO Proves to Be a False Alarm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 16:28 IST

A cyanide bomb threat targeting the Indore Regional Transport Office (RTO) triggered a police investigation, ultimately revealing the incident to be a hoax, highlighting growing concerns over cyber threats in Madhya Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indore RTO received an email threatening a cyanide gas bomb attack.
  • Police and bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the RTO premises.
  • The bomb threat was declared a hoax after no suspicious objects were found.
  • The cyber squad is investigating the origin of the threatening email.
  • Similar bomb threats have been reported in other locations across Madhya Pradesh recently.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh received an email containing a message about detonating 15 cyanide gas bombs there, following which the premises was thoroughly checked and the threat was declared a hoax, officials said on Monday.

An email was sent to the RTO's official address on Sunday stating that 15 cyanide gas bombs had been placed at the complex and these would explode during the day, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Archana Mishra said.

 

"The email was discovered when the office opened on Monday. We immediately informed the police, which along with the bomb disposal squad evacuated the RTO premises and thoroughly searched it. However, no suspicious objects were found," Mishra said.

Investigation and Previous Threats

The cyber squad is investigating the origin of the email, a police official said.

"In recent months, such emails threatening to bomb courts, airports, bank branches, hospitals, and schools have been received in various parts of the state. Cases have been registered under relevant provisions," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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