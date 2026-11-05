Indore Police Recover Rs 7 Crore From Rs 50 Crore Cyber Fraud

Indore police are actively combating a surge in cyber fraud, recovering Rs 7 crore from Rs 50 crore lost by victims this year, as criminals employ sophisticated tactics including AI-powered impersonations and digital arrests.

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Key Points Indore police received 7,000 cyber fraud complaints this year, resulting in victims losing approximately Rs 50 crore.

Around Rs 7 crore of the defrauded amount was recovered by authorities.

From January to October this year, over 350 hacked social media accounts were recovered, and more than 450 fake accounts were blocked.

Cybercriminals are using methods like digital arrest, gaining control of mobile phones through APK files, and investment, gaming, and work-from-home scams.

Fraud gangs are also leveraging artificial intelligence to imitate voices and faces of relatives and acquaintances for scams.

Indore police in Madhya Pradesh received 7,000 complaints of cyber fraud this year, with victims losing approximately Rs 50 crore, of which around Rs 7 crore was recovered, an official said on Thursday.

Understanding Cyber Fraud Trends

From January to October this year, more than 350 social media accounts hacked by cybercriminals were recovered, and more than 450 fake social media accounts created by misusing people's names and photos were blocked, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

"Cybercriminals are targeting people using different methods. These include digital arrest, gaining control of mobile phones through APK files, and fraud under the guise of investment, gaming, and work-from-home schemes," he said.

According to Dandotiya, fraud gangs are also defrauding people by imitating the voices or faces of relatives and acquaintances with the help of artificial intelligence.