Indore hospital deaths: 'How could rats enter ICU and bite newborns'

Indore hospital deaths: 'How could rats enter ICU and bite newborns'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2025 22:54 IST

The father of a newborn girl who died after being bitten by rats at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore on Saturday accused the authorities of gross negligence.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

A tribal outfit also staged a protest at the hospital over the infant's death and demanded compensation.

Two newborn girls who had been bitten by rats in the ICU died in the hospital recently, raising questions about the institution's functioning.

 

Devram, the father of one of the girls and member of a tribal community who lives in neighbouring Dhar, said, "I admitted my newborn daughter to the ICU at MYH. The staff told us to go home and assured they would inform us over phone about her health."

"We waited for two days, but received no call. Later we learnt that she had died after being bitten by rats," he told reporters.

The infant had been admitted to the hospital due to a congenital defect that left her without anal opening, Devram said.

"The ICU is supposed to be secure. How could rats enter and bite newborns? My daughter died because of the negligence of the hospital administration. We want justice. Senior officials must be suspended," he demanded.

The hospital had claimed that the parents had abandoned the infant in an 'unclaimed condition'.

Responding to Devram's allegations, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of the MGM Medical College attached to the hospital, said, "Parents of children admitted in our ICU stay close at hand. (In this case) The police and our staff tried to locate the infant's parents, but failed."

"The two babies did not die due to rat bites. They succumbed to severe congenital anomalies. Even in the best hospitals worldwide, such babies could not have been saved. A high-level committee probe will establish this," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti staged a protest at the hospital with the bereaved parents. They demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the two infants, and registration of a culpable homicide case against senior officials.

The hospital administration has so far taken disciplinary action against six officials, including suspension and removal from posts, in connection with the deaths.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
