An Indore family lost Rs 14.38 lakh in a sophisticated cruise trip scam involving fake air tickets to Canada and Alaska, leading to the arrest of Pooja Singh alias Pooja Tiwari under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points An Indore family was defrauded of Rs 14.38 lakh by a woman promising a cruise trip to Canada and Alaska.

The accused, Pooja Singh alias Pooja Tiwari, provided fake air tickets with invalid PNR numbers.

She severed all contact after receiving payments between November and December 2025.

Police arrested Singh on Monday and charged her under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are currently questioning the accused to recover the defrauded amount and identify any accomplices.

A woman allegedly duped an Indore family of Rs 14.38 lakh on the pretext of arranging a cruise trip to Canada and Alaska in the US, provided them fake air tickets and severed all contact before her arrest on Monday, a police official said.

Details Of The Fraud Scheme

The accused, identified as Pooja Singh alias Pooja Tiwari (28), is a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said.

He said a man from Indore had planned a cruise trip to Canada and Alaska with his family.

The man came in contact with Singh through an acquaintance. She promised to arrange tourist visas, cruise reservations, hotel accommodation and air tickets at lower charges, Tripathi said.

According to the complaint, the accused received a total of Rs 14.38 lakh from the man between November and December 2025. She then sent him air tickets bearing fake PNR numbers and severed all contact with him, the DCP said.

Following an investigation into the complaint, the police arrested Singh and booked her under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused is being questioned to recover the defrauded amount and ascertain whether others were involved in the fraud, Tripathi added.