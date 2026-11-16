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Gangster Impersonator Demands Rs 10 Crore From Indore Businessman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 15:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Indore businessman has become the target of an alleged extortion attempt, receiving threat calls from a person claiming affiliation with gangster Rohit Godara's syndicate and demanding a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An Indore businessman received threat calls on Monday from an individual posing as a member of gangster Rohit Godara's syndicate.
  • The caller, identifying himself as Sagar Singh Shekhawat, demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill the businessman.
  • A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station based on the businessman's complaint.
  • Police are currently examining call records and technical evidence to trace the caller.
  • Authorities are verifying if the caller is genuinely linked to the syndicate or merely using its name for extortion.

A businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city allegedly received threat calls from a person posing as a member of gangster Rohit Godara's syndicate and demanding Rs 10 crore, police said on Monday.

Police Investigate Extortion Claims

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, complainant Sanjay Kumar, a resident of the Lasudia police station area, stated that an unidentified caller had been targeting him through phone calls and voice messages over the past few days.

 

Identifying himself as Sagar Singh Shekhawat, the caller claimed affiliation with the Godara gang and threatened to kill Kumar if he failed to pay Rs 10 crore, Dandotiya said.

Based on the businessman's complaint, a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, the official added.

Police are examining the call records and other technical evidence to trace the caller and verify whether he is actually linked to the syndicate or merely using its name to extort money, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indore extortionrohit godara syndicatebusinessman threatpolice investigationsagar singh shekhawat

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