How An Indonesian Woman Used Fake IDs To Live In India

An Indonesian national has been arrested at the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj for allegedly living in India since 2005 under a false identity, using fraudulently obtained Indian documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards, raising concerns about identity fraud and immigration security.

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Key Points An Indonesian woman was arrested on Thursday at the Sonauli check-post for allegedly concealing her nationality and obtaining Indian identity documents under a fake name.

She had been living in India since 2005 as 'Lee Kim Lian' using fraudulently obtained voter ID, Aadhaar, and PAN cards, despite her Indonesian passport identifying her as 'Rohana'.

Detained on November 10 while attempting to cross into Nepal, officials became suspicious due to her inability to speak fluent Hindi.

Investigations revealed she travelled to several countries and was associated with a Buddhist centre in Kolkata, providing technical assistance for Indian Buddhist monks' visits to China.

She has been booked under charges of cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, and violation of immigration laws.

Immigration officials have arrested an Indonesian woman at the Sonauli check-post on the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district for allegedly concealing her nationality and obtaining Indian identity documents under a fake name, officials said on Thursday.

The woman, who came to India in 2005, was allegedly living as 'Lee Kim Lian' after fraudulently obtaining a voter ID, Aadhaar and PAN cards, they said.

Uncovering The Deception

She was detained on November 10 when she reached the Sonauli immigration office around 7.30 pm to cross into Nepal.

During immigration formalities, she presented an Indian voter ID card but officials grew suspicious as she was unable to speak Hindi fluently.

On questioning, she produced an Indonesian passport bearing the name 'Rohana' with her date of birth as October 20, 1970, which differed from the details on her voter card.

Her passport was valid until August 11, 2033, while her multiple-entry employment visa expired on November 9.

Officials also recovered Chinese and Japanese visas from her possession.

International Connections And Investigation

Preliminary investigation revealed that she had travelled to several countries, including China, Japan and Taiwan, and returned to India from China in November 2025.

Police said she was allegedly associated with a Buddhist centre in Kolkata through an NGO where she held the position of chairperson.

She was also in contact with a Ladakh resident and had provided technical assistance for visits by Indian Buddhist monks to China.

Immigration officials handed her over to Sonauli police, who placed her under arrest.

Her activities and contacts are being probed, police said.

Sonauli SHO Vishal Kumar Shukla said the woman has been booked under charges relating to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and violation of immigration laws.