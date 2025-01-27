HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indonesian Prez's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves Modi in splits

Indonesian Prez's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves Modi in splits

January 27, 2025 11:28 IST

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's remarks on his connection with India left Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others in splits at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

During a dinner, Subianto said that a recent DNA test revealed he has Indian ancestry.

"A few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they told me that I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing," he said, leaving the room in splits.

 

"India and Indonesia have a long, ancient history together. We have civilizational links, even now a very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names and in our daily life, the influence of ancient Indian civilization is very strong. I think it's also part of our genetics," he added.

WATCH: I have Indian DNA, says Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Subianto was the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

He also expressed his admiration for Modi's leadership, calling it "inspirational".

"I am very proud to be here in India. I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learnt a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments," he said.

AGENCIES
