rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Indonesian plane crash: Body of Indian pilot identified

Indonesian plane crash: Body of Indian pilot identified

November 25, 2018 08:21 IST

 

Indonesian authorities have identified the body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja who captained the ill-fated Indonesian plane that crashed into the sea on October 29.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, announced about identification of Suneja’s body.

 

“Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Captain Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” she tweeted.

The Lion Air flight, with 188 passengers and crew on board, crashed into the sea off Indonesia’s island of Java, minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

Captain Suneja, 31, was from Delhi. After completing his studies at Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar, Suneja received his flying licence in 2009. He married in 2016 and was based in Jakarta.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bhavye Suneja, Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Ahlcon Public School, Bhavya Suneja, Mayur Vihar
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use