Indonesian Airports Reopen After Anak Krakatau Eruption

Indonesia's vital Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta has officially reopened, along with four other airports, following a two-day shutdown caused by disruptive volcanic ash from the active Mount Anak Krakatau.

IMAGE: A Batik Air Airbus A320 lands at Soekarno-Hatta international airport as the airport reopened following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Yuddy Cahya Budiman/Reuters

Key Points Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta and four other Indonesian airports have reopened after a two-day closure due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi announced the resumption of operations, though he cautioned that flight schedules would take time to normalise.

Authorities will inspect 178 stranded aircraft before allowing them to resume operations, which may cause further delays.

The Anak Krakatau volcano began erupting late on Friday, producing ash plumes up to 15,000 metres and disrupting thousands of flights, stranding over 270,000 passengers.

Anak Krakatau, an active volcano in the Sunda Strait, is known for its 2018 eruption that caused a deadly tsunami.

Indonesian airports resumed operations on Tuesday after being closed for two days as volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau subsided and winds pushed the ash away from the airport's airspace.

Mount Anak Krakatau is located in the Sunda Strait between Indonesia's Java and Sumatra islands.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi announced on his social media account the reopening of Soekarno-Hatta international airport and four other airports that had been shut due to volcanic ash from a series of eruptions at Anak Krakatau.

Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Banten, Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta and Husein Sastranegara airport in Bandung resumed operations at 12.01 am on September 8. Budiarto Curug airport and Pondok Cabe airport, both in Banten, reopened at 2.25 am.

Resumption of Flight Operations

'Flight operations at Soekarno-Hatta Airport have resumed,' Purwagandhi said in a statement on social media account.

However, the minister cautioned that it could take some time for flight schedules to return to normal.

Indonesian authorities are inspecting 178 aircraft that were stranded by the disruption before allowing them to resume operations.

'This might take some more time,' Purwagandhi said in his statement.

The volcanic ash caused widespread disruption to air travel across Indonesia .

Eight airports suspended operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace.

IMAGE: Passengers gather near the check-in area as Soekarno-Hatta international airport reopened, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Thousands of flights were disrupted, leaving more than 250,000 passengers stranded.

More than 200 domestic and international flights were cancelled or delayed at Soekarno-Hatta alone on Monday morning

Anak Krakatau Eruptions and Impact

Anak Krakatau began erupting late on Friday, producing fountains of lava and powerful booming sounds that could be heard up to 700 km away.

The volcanic ash had reached altitudes of up to 6,000 metres on the Java side of the volcano.

Java is an island in Indonesia, located between Sumatra to the west and Bali to the east.

A volcanic plume rising to around 15,000 metres was also observed over the Sumatra side and parts of Banten province in Java. Authorities cleared volcanic ash from critical airport infrastructure before allowing the affected airports to reopen.

Anak Krakatau emerged from the sea in the 1920s from the caldera left behind by the catastrophic 1883 eruption of Krakatoa, one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

Authorities have also warned ships sailing through the Strait to remain alert to possible navigation risks caused by volcanic activity.

Local port authorities have prohibited vessels from entering a three-kilometre exclusion zone around the volcano. Anak Krakatau is an active volcano that erupts periodically.

In 2018, a major eruption caused part of its crater to collapse, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people along the coasts of Java and Sumatra.