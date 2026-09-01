IndiGo's Goa-Delhi flight suffers mid-air engine failure

An IndiGo flight with 229 passengers safely executed an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport in Goa after experiencing a mid-air engine failure, highlighting crucial airline safety protocols.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi, carrying 229 passengers, made an emergency landing.

The aircraft returned to Manohar International Airport after an engine failed mid-air.

The Air Traffic Control declared a full emergency, and the flight landed safely.

IndiGo confirmed a technical issue and followed standard operating procedures.

Alternative arrangements were made for passengers, and the aircraft is undergoing maintenance.

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 229 passengers on board returned to Goa about 30 minutes after takeoff on September 1, Tuesday, and made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport after one of the aircraft engines failed mid-air, sources said.

The aircraft, however, landed safely at the airport in Mopa, North Goa, they said.

IndiGo Flight Engine Failure Details

"IndiGo flight 6E 2102, which departed from Goa for Delhi at 9.16 am, returned to Goa after reporting a failure in one of its engines.

"The Air Traffic Control (ATC) declared a full emergency around 9.30 am and the aircraft landed safely on runway 28 at 9.51 am," a source said.

There were 229 passengers on board, an airport official said.

"The flight returned after one of its engines developed a snag," the official said.

A spokesperson for IndiGo said in a statement, "A technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi."

"Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," the airline said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, it said.

The airline also made alternative arrangements for the customers to reach their destination, it added.