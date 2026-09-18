IndiGo raises travel charges for infants, unaccompanied minors

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India's largest airline, IndiGo, has recently implemented significant increases in charges for essential ancillary services like infant travel and unaccompanied minors, impacting passengers amidst rising operational costs.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IndiGo has hiked charges for various ancillary services, including infant travel and unaccompanied minors.

Domestic infant travel fees have increased from Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000.

Unaccompanied minor services are now priced at Rs 5,999 for domestic and Rs 12,999 for international flights.

The airline attributes these revisions to rising operational costs, particularly higher fuel prices.

IndiGo holds a significant domestic market share of 67.4 per cent as of July.

The country's largest airline IndiGo has recently increased charges for various ancillary services, including infant travel and unaccompanied minors, according to sources.

There was no comment from IndiGo on the revision in the charges.

IndiGo Hikes Ancillary Service Fees

The sources said charges have been revised higher for travel of infants, unaccompanied minors and excess baggage, among other services.

For infant travel in domestic flights, the charge has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,200, as per the sources.

The amount varies on international routes.

Children above the age of 3 days and under the age of 2 years are considered infants.

IndiGo's website showed the charge for unaccompanied minors is Rs 5,999 and Rs 12,999 for domestic and international flights, respectively.

Details about the earlier rates could not be immediately ascertained.

The fast-forward services charge is Rs 650 and the travel certificate rate is Rs 300, the website showed.

One of the sources said that charges for some of the ancillary services have been hiked in recent weeks amid rising operational costs, especially due to higher fuel prices.

IndiGo's domestic market share stood at 67.4 per cent in July, as per official data.