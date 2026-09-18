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IndiGo raises travel charges for infants, unaccompanied minors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 18, 2026 12:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's largest airline, IndiGo, has recently implemented significant increases in charges for essential ancillary services like infant travel and unaccompanied minors, impacting passengers amidst rising operational costs.

IndiGo raises charges for infant travel, minors

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

The country's largest airline IndiGo has recently increased charges for various ancillary services, including infant travel and unaccompanied minors, according to sources.

There was no comment from IndiGo on the revision in the charges.

IndiGo Hikes Ancillary Service Fees

The sources said charges have been revised higher for travel of infants, unaccompanied minors and excess baggage, among other services.

For infant travel in domestic flights, the charge has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,200, as per the sources.

The amount varies on international routes.

Children above the age of 3 days and under the age of 2 years are considered infants.

 

IndiGo's website showed the charge for unaccompanied minors is Rs 5,999 and Rs 12,999 for domestic and international flights, respectively.

Details about the earlier rates could not be immediately ascertained.

The fast-forward services charge is Rs 650 and the travel certificate rate is Rs 300, the website showed.

One of the sources said that charges for some of the ancillary services have been hiked in recent weeks amid rising operational costs, especially due to higher fuel prices.

IndiGo's domestic market share stood at 67.4 per cent in July, as per official data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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