Indigo plane hits pole at Srinagar airport, suffers damage

An Indigo flight incident at Srinagar airport saw an aircraft hit a pole during parking, prompting an official inquiry into the cause.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indigo flight 6E 225 hit a VDGS pole at Srinagar airport during parking.

The aircraft suffered damage, but all passengers and crew were reported safe with no injuries.

Passengers deboarded safely using manual aircraft stairs after the incident.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Srinagar airport operations continued normally despite the incident.

An Indigo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on September 4, Friday. While the aircraft suffered damage, there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at 9.02 am when it came into contact with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during the parking process, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

Inquiry Initiated Into Airport Incident

"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," it said, adding that the passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.

The AAI said the details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities according to the prescribed procedures.

"The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage," the statement read.

Airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule, it added.