HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IndiGo Reports Lowest Pilots-to-Aircraft Ratio in India

IndiGo Reports Lowest Pilots-to-Aircraft Ratio in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 22:46 IST

New data reveals IndiGo leads Indian airlines in pilot efficiency with the lowest pilot-to-aircraft ratio, while Air India Express employs the most expat pilots.

Photograph: Akasa Air/Twitter

Photograph: Akasa Air/Twitter

Key Points

  • IndiGo has the lowest pilot-to-aircraft ratio at 7.6 among Indian domestic airlines, indicating higher efficiency.
  • SpiceJet has the highest pilot-to-aircraft ratio at 9.4, followed closely by Akasa Air at 9.33.
  • Air India Express employs the highest number of expat pilots, with 48, while IndiGo employs 29.
  • IndiGo has a total of 5,200 pilots, including 970 female pilots, showcasing a significant pilot workforce.
  • The Civil Aviation Ministry data provides insights into pilot distribution and hiring practices across major Indian airlines.

IndiGo has the lowest pilots-to-aircraft ratio at 7.6 compared to other domestic airlines, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed Parliament on Thursday.

SpiceJet has the highest at 9.4 pilots per aircraft followed by Akasa Air having 9.33 pilots per aircraft, according to data presented by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

 

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have 9.1 pilots per aircraft and 8.8 pilots per aircraft, respectively, the data showed.

Pilot Employment and Expatriate Hiring

In response to another question, the minister said that Air India Express had employed the highest number of expat pilots at 48, while IndiGo hired 29 foreign pilots.

Pilot Numbers by Airline

The minister said that IndiGo has a total of 5,200 pilots, including 970 female pilots in the company, while Air India has 3,123 pilots with 508 female pilots.

The number of total pilots with Air India Express is 1,820, and 234 of them are females, the minister said.

Akasa Air has 761 pilots, including 76 females, while SpiceJet has 375 pilots, including 58 women pilots, as per data.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo offers bonus to pilots in lieu of leave
IndiGo offers bonus to pilots in lieu of leave
Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23
Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23
IndiGo woos Jet's pilots, offers compensation for overdue salaries
IndiGo woos Jet's pilots, offers compensation for overdue salaries
Domestic air passenger traffic grows by 2.96% in May
Domestic air passenger traffic grows by 2.96% in May
IndiGo taps in expats as it soars higher
IndiGo taps in expats as it soars higher

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO