IndiGo Reports Lowest Pilots-to-Aircraft Ratio in India

New data reveals IndiGo leads Indian airlines in pilot efficiency with the lowest pilot-to-aircraft ratio, while Air India Express employs the most expat pilots.

Photograph: Akasa Air/Twitter

Key Points IndiGo has the lowest pilot-to-aircraft ratio at 7.6 among Indian domestic airlines, indicating higher efficiency.

SpiceJet has the highest pilot-to-aircraft ratio at 9.4, followed closely by Akasa Air at 9.33.

Air India Express employs the highest number of expat pilots, with 48, while IndiGo employs 29.

IndiGo has a total of 5,200 pilots, including 970 female pilots, showcasing a significant pilot workforce.

The Civil Aviation Ministry data provides insights into pilot distribution and hiring practices across major Indian airlines.

IndiGo has the lowest pilots-to-aircraft ratio at 7.6 compared to other domestic airlines, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed Parliament on Thursday.

SpiceJet has the highest at 9.4 pilots per aircraft followed by Akasa Air having 9.33 pilots per aircraft, according to data presented by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have 9.1 pilots per aircraft and 8.8 pilots per aircraft, respectively, the data showed.

Pilot Employment and Expatriate Hiring

In response to another question, the minister said that Air India Express had employed the highest number of expat pilots at 48, while IndiGo hired 29 foreign pilots.

Pilot Numbers by Airline

The minister said that IndiGo has a total of 5,200 pilots, including 970 female pilots in the company, while Air India has 3,123 pilots with 508 female pilots.

The number of total pilots with Air India Express is 1,820, and 234 of them are females, the minister said.

Akasa Air has 761 pilots, including 76 females, while SpiceJet has 375 pilots, including 58 women pilots, as per data.