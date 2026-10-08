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IndiGo flight to Lucknow suffers nose, lightning strike suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 08, 2026 10:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An IndiGo aircraft sustained damage to its nose section after landing at Lucknow airport on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into potential lightning strike during adverse weather.

IndiGo Plane

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • An IndiGo flight (6E925) from Patna to Lucknow experienced damage to its nose section upon landing on Wednesday.
  • All 104 passengers on board were reported safe, with no injuries.
  • The damage was identified by the airport team after the aircraft had landed normally around 4 pm.
  • Preliminary assessment suggests the possibility of the aircraft encountering lightning during adverse weather conditions.
  • A technical inspection is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the damage.

An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E925 from Patna to Lucknow was found to have sustained damage to its nose section after landing at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, with all 104 passengers on board safe, officials said.

Investigation Underway

"The aircraft landed normally around 4 pm and there were no reports of any injuries. The damage was noticed by the airport team after landing, following which the IndiGo team was informed and the aircraft was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," an official told PTI, citing preliminary information.

 

"The aircraft is undergoing a technical inspection and further necessary action. As part of the preliminary assessment, the possibility of the aircraft encountering lightning during adverse weather conditions is being examined," the airport official added.

Further technical details will be shared by the airline after the completion of its investigation, according to a source.

The incident did not involve an emergency landing and the aircraft landed normally at the Lucknow airport, the source added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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