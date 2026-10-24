IndiGo flight returns to bay at Delhi airport after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was forced to return to the bay at Delhi airport on Friday afternoon after a threat message was discovered onboard, prompting immediate security protocols.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai received a threat message on Friday afternoon.

The aircraft, flight 6E 6091, returned to the bay at Delhi airport for security checks.

A message saying 'Do not fly 6E 6091' was found in one of the aircraft's lavatories.

After comprehensive anti-sabotage checks, the plane was cleared and later took off for Chennai.

A Chennai-bound IndiGo plane received a threat message on Friday afternoon, and the aircraft returned to the bay at the Delhi airport, according to sources.

After security checks, the aircraft later took off for Chennai, the sources said.

IndiGo Flight 6E 6091 Incident

The Delhi-Chennai flight 6E 6091, to be operated with an A321 neo aircraft, was scheduled to depart at around 3.15 pm, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The sources said the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call regarding a threat message for the flight. In one of the lavatories of the aircraft, a message was found saying 'Do not fly 6E 6091', they added.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the message was found written on a paper or on the wall of the lavatory.

The aircraft had pushed back and was preparing for takeoff.

Following the message, it was decided to take the plane to the isolation bay for anti-sabotage checks, the sources said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

Comments from IndiGo were awaited.