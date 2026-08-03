Indigenous Turbojet Boosts India's Defence Ambitions

Built as an expendable, short-duration turbojet engine for single-mission applications, it can power tactical cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, and long-range loitering munitions.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh checks out the indigenous turbojet engine during his visit to DRDO's GTRE facility in Bengaluru, February 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

More than four decades after India embarked on its ambitious quest to build an indigenous fighter aircraft engine, the successful development and delivery of the country's first indigenous 350kg thrust-class expendable turbojet engine has emerged as an important technological milestone.

Designed and developed by Bengaluru-based Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) -- a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) -- the first indigenous expendable turbojet engine has been manufactured and delivered by Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering.

Key Points India has successfully developed and delivered its first indigenous 350 kg thrust-class expendable turbojet engine for tactical missile applications.

The engine was designed by DRDO's GTRE and manufactured by private-sector company Azad Engineering, marking industrial capability growth.

Experts say the achievement strengthens India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem despite not being intended for fighter aircraft.

The milestone builds on decades of experience from the Kaveri engine programme and supports future indigenous fighter engine ambitions.

Government is simultaneously pursuing the Advanced High Thrust Engine programme and technology collaboration with France's Safran.

Indigenous Turbojet Engine Milestone

Built as an expendable, short-duration turbojet engine for single-mission applications, it can power tactical cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, and long-range loitering munitions.

The indigenous technology will reduce foreign dependency for critical aerospace propulsion systems.

Although the newly developed engine is not intended to power fighter aircraft, defence experts believe it represents a critical step in mastering the complex technology of gas turbine engines.

Regarded as one of the most difficult frontiers in aerospace engineering, engine technology has kept India dependent on foreign suppliers despite significant advances in aircraft design.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh inspects a military gas turbine engine as then DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat briefs him on indigenous engine development. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

DRDO and Azad Engineering Partnership

Unlike previous indigenous propulsion efforts, which remained largely confined to laboratories and public-sector manufacturing units, the new engine has been built by Azad Engineering, a company better known globally for manufacturing precision rotating components for aerospace giants such as GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Siemens Energy.

Defence analysts said this transition from manufacturing turbine blades and precision components to producing an entire indigenous engine marks an important evolution of India's private defence industry.

"The collaboration is now visible and this is far more than the delivery of a 350-kg engine.

"It demonstrates that Indian industry is now capable of manufacturing complete propulsion systems to aerospace-grade standards," said Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (retd), former director general, Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies.

"The focus should now be on developing indigenous aero-engine technologies to deliver 110-kN or 120-kN engines," AVM Golani added.

Kaveri Engine Legacy

"If India is to build indigenous fighter engines in the future, it will have to provide the much-needed platform and funding resources like the satellites and other space programmes such as Mission Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan with fixed accountability to deliver within a certain time frame," AVM Golani said.

GTRE has spearheaded India's aero-engine research, beginning with the ambitious Kaveri engine programme in the 1980s.

Conceived to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), later christened Tejas, the Kaveri turbofan was expected to place India among the select group of countries capable of designing indigenous fighter engines.

Despite years of research, however, the programme struggled to achieve the required thrust, weight and reliability needed for frontline fighter operations.

Fighter Engine Technology Challenge

The challenge becomes even greater with India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which will require a new 120 kN-class engine, far more sophisticated than anything India has produced so far.

Recognising this gap, the government has, however, launched the Advanced High Thrust Engine (AHTE) programme while simultaneously pursuing co-development with France's Safran.

Unlike earlier technology-transfer arrangements, Indian negotiators are seeking genuine design know-how in critical technologies such as single-crystal turbine blades, high-temperature materials and thermal barrier coatings -- the important technologies that prevented Kaveri from achieving operational success.

Defence scientists argued that the Kaveri programme was not a complete failure.

"It built an indigenous knowledge base, created specialised testing facilities and trained a generation of Indian engineers in complex aero-engine technologies," said N K Samal, a retired air force officer.

IMAGE: DRDO scientists demonstrate key components of an indigenous aero-engine to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the GTRE facility. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

AMCA Engine Development

Years after GTRE began drawing the first blueprints of the Kaveri engine, those blueprints are finally finding expression in precision-manufactured blades, combustors, and turbine assemblies built by Indian private industry.

"The engine delivered last week may not power a fighter aircraft, but it has strengthened the industrial foundation upon which India's future fighter engines will eventually be built," Samal said.

According to the ministry of defence, the landmark achievement by GTRE and Azad Engineering for India's aerospace and defence ecosystem marks the culmination of years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and close partnership between the scientific and industrial communities.

'Mastered by only a handful of nations, jet engine technology is widely regarded as one of the most sophisticated engineering disciplines in the world.

'Delivery of such a complex system based on the design of DRDO demonstrates the growing technological capabilities of the Indian defence industry,' the defence ministry said in a statement.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh complimented the partnership of GTRE and the industry.

'The private industry has been instrumental in transforming the vision into a historic milestone,' he said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff