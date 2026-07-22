India's youngest municipal chairperson ousted in trust vote

Four Congress councillors and vice chairperson Maya Rahul voted in favour of the motion, exposing divisions within the ruling combine and triggering a major political setback for the party-led UDF.

IMAGE: India's youngest municipal chairperson, Diya Binu, lost office after a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF was passed in the Pala Municipality in Kerala. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

India's youngest municipal chairperson, Diya Binu, on Tuesday lost office after a no-confidence motion moved by the Left Democratic Front was passed in Kerala's Pala Municipality with the support of rebel Congress councillors, ending the United Democratic Front's rule in the civic body.

Key Points The LDF motion passed with 17 votes in its favour, in the 26-member council, well above the required number of 14.

Four Congress councillors and vice chairperson Maya Rahul voted in favour of the motion, exposing divisions within the ruling combine.

A graduate in Economics from Madras Christian College, she had been preparing for higher studies when she was fielded in the municipal election.

The motion passed with 17 votes in its favour, in the 26-member council, well above the required number of 14.

Four Congress councillors and vice chairperson Maya Rahul voted in favour of the motion, exposing divisions within the ruling combine and triggering a major political setback for the party-led UDF.

Diya, aged 21, had assumed office after the UDF extended support to the three-member independent bloc led by her following the civic polls. Thus, she became India's youngest municipal chairperson.

A graduate in Economics from Madras Christian College, she had been preparing for higher studies when she was fielded in the municipal election.

Her father, Binu Pulikkandam, and his brother, Biju, were also elected, enabling the formation of the three-member independent bloc.

Relations between the independent group and the Congress had deteriorated in recent months, leading to a split within the ruling front.

The LDF subsequently moved the no-confidence motion, capitalising on the political differences.

All the 17 councillors who attended the meeting supported the motion during the discussion and later voted in its favour.

Reacting to her removal, Diya said she accepted the democratic verdict with "full respect". She said the no-confidence motion did not contain any allegations of corruption, misuse of public funds, bribery, nepotism, violation of government orders or any illegal act against her.

"Those who moved and supported the motion could not raise or establish even a single factual allegation against me," she added.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC) removed four Congress councillors from the party's primary membership for voting in favour of the no-confidence motion moved by the LDF.

In a statement, DCC president and MLA Nattakam Suresh said the action was taken, on the directions of KPCC president Sunny Joseph, against councillors Rajitha Prakash, Listykutty Mathew, Tony Thaiparambil and Biju Mathew. He said legal action would also be initiated against them.

"No one will be allowed to bring disrepute to the party," Suresh added.