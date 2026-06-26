India's Top Arms Supplier Is...

Europe has overtaken Asia as India's biggest arms supplier, reflecting New Delhi's evolving defence procurement strategy.

IMAGE: The first batch of Rafale combat jets enter the Indian air space on its way to the Ambala airbase from France. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised European nations for supplying weapons to countries attacking India.

Trade data shows India's dependence on European military hardware has increased significantly in recent years.

Europe has overtaken Asia as a key source of military equipment for India's defence requirements.

Europe's share of global arms exports declined from 38 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent.

France, Germany and Italy were Europe's top arms exporters between 2021 and 2025 collectively.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently criticised Europe for selling weapons to countries that launch attacks against India.

However, broader trade data reveals a more nuanced picture -- in fact, India's reliance on European military hardware has grown substantially, overtaking Asia.

While Europe's share of global arms exports actually declined from 38 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2025, a significant portion of the region's arms exports is directed towards nations like Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the US.

Only a minuscule fraction goes to Pakistan and China.

Between 2021 and 2025, France, Germany, and Italy emerged as Europe's top three exporters, together commanding a 20 per cent share of the global arms trade.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff