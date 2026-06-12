'India's long-range missile programme aimed beyond South Asia'

A senior Pakistani official has claimed that India's long-range missile development reflects ambitions to become a global nuclear power, urging Western countries to take notice of India's military modernisation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil urged Western nations to note India's military modernisation and strategic ambitions.

Pakistan asserts its nuclear programme maintains deterrence stability in South Asia, preventing major conflict.

Pakistani official warns of a "decisive and comprehensive" response to any future Indian military action.

A senior Pakistani defence official on Thursday claimed that India's long-range missile development reflected ambitions extending beyond South Asia.

Adviser to National Command Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil, made the comments while addressing a seminar on Pakistan's nuclear weapon programme organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS).

"The trajectory of India's strategic forces programme, including its intercontinental range missile systems, is not oriented solely toward Pakistan or China. It is oriented toward establishing India as a global nuclear power capable of threatening major Western capitals," Gen Jamil, a former director general of the Strategic Plans Division, claimed.

He asked Western governments to take notice of India's military modernisation.

Jamil also said that Pakistan's restraint during the May conflict with India was "a deliberate and considered choice." He warned that any future military action would draw a "decisive and comprehensive" response.

In his opening remarks, CISS executive director Ali Sarwar Naqvi said Pakistan's nuclear capability had helped maintain "deterrence stability" in South Asia and "prevented a large-scale war."