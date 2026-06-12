HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'India's long-range missile programme aimed beyond South Asia'

'India's long-range missile programme aimed beyond South Asia'

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 01:06 IST

x

A senior Pakistani official has claimed that India's long-range missile development reflects ambitions to become a global nuclear power, urging Western countries to take notice of India's military modernisation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil urged Western nations to note India's military modernisation and strategic ambitions.
  • Pakistan asserts its nuclear programme maintains deterrence stability in South Asia, preventing major conflict.
  • Pakistani official warns of a "decisive and comprehensive" response to any future Indian military action.

A senior Pakistani defence official on Thursday claimed that India's long-range missile development reflected ambitions extending beyond South Asia.

Adviser to National Command Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil, made the comments while addressing a seminar on Pakistan's nuclear weapon programme organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS).

 

"The trajectory of India's strategic forces programme, including its intercontinental range missile systems, is not oriented solely toward Pakistan or China. It is oriented toward establishing India as a global nuclear power capable of threatening major Western capitals," Gen Jamil, a former director general of the Strategic Plans Division, claimed.

He asked Western governments to take notice of India's military modernisation.

Jamil also said that Pakistan's restraint during the May conflict with India was "a deliberate and considered choice." He warned that any future military action would draw a "decisive and comprehensive" response.

In his opening remarks, CISS executive director Ali Sarwar Naqvi said Pakistan's nuclear capability had helped maintain "deterrence stability" in South Asia and "prevented a large-scale war."

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India's missile programme can nuclearise Indian Ocean: Pakistan
India's missile programme can nuclearise Indian Ocean: Pakistan
India condemns Pak's statements as 'irresponsible'
India condemns Pak's statements as 'irresponsible'
Pak may develop missiles capable of hitting US: Gabbard
Pak may develop missiles capable of hitting US: Gabbard
Pakistan's dangerous obsession with nuclear weapons
Pakistan's dangerous obsession with nuclear weapons
'Pakistan's Nasr missile is the most dangerous development in South Asia'
'Pakistan's Nasr missile is the most dangerous development in South Asia'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday Celebration2:58

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday...

Parineeti Steals the Spotlight in Stunning Pink Dress at Mumbai Event1:09

Parineeti Steals the Spotlight in Stunning Pink Dress at...

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO