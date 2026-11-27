India's proposed Lok Sabha expansion and delimitation of constituencies are sparking a crucial national debate, raising concerns about state representation, the north-south divide, and the implementation of women's reservation ahead of the 2029 elections.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The proposed Lok Sabha expansion and delimitation have ignited a debate concerning state representation and the potential north-south divide.

The government plans a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, aiming to facilitate women's quota implementation by 2029.

Concerns exist regarding gerrymandering and the fairness of a pro-rata increase, as it could exacerbate numerical disparities between states like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

The debate also questions linking women's reservation to expansion and the use of 2011 census figures for an exercise with long-term political implications.

Proponents argue expansion would make MPs more accessible, while critics fear penalising states successful in population control.

The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha and delimitation of constituencies have triggered wide-ranging debate centred on the representation of states -- fears of a widening north-south divide, for instance, going up against the argument that more seats would mean smaller constituencies and therefore make MPs more accessible.

While the government has made a case for increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha and facilitating the rollout of the women's quota in 2029, its critics have questioned the need for a sweeping expansion and raised concerns over the distribution of additional seats among states and the redrawing of constituency boundaries.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill -- likely to be brought before a special sitting of Parliament next week -- to effect a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats in all states.

Here is a look at the arguments for and against the proposal:

Why Expand The Lok Sabha?

The current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states remains broadly based on the 1971 Census, when India's population stood at around 55 crore. The country's population has since nearly tripled without a corresponding increase in the strength of the Lower House.

According to a paper published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in May 2026, Lok Sabha MPs represent more people on average than their counterparts in the lower houses of legislatures anywhere else in the world.

The average Lok Sabha constituency has a population of around 27 lakh. A roughly 50 per cent expansion of the House would bring this down to around 18 lakh.

Even after such an expansion, the average parliamentary constituency in India would have more than twice the population of a congressional district in the United States, states the paper.

Proponents of expansion argue that smaller constituencies would make MPs more accessible to voters and enable them to devote greater attention to local issues.

Concerns Over Delimitation Widening The North-South Divide

Article 81 of the Constitution envisages, as far as practicable, a uniform population-to-seat ratio across states.

However, in 1976, the Indira Gandhi government froze the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states on the basis of the 1971 Census to ensure that states pursuing population control were not disadvantaged.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government extended the freeze in 2001 until the publication of the relevant figures of the first census conducted after 2026.

Uneven population growth over the decades has resulted in considerable disparities in parliamentary representation.

Going by the 2011 Census, an MP from Bihar represents around 26 lakh people and one from Uttar Pradesh around 25 lakh, compared to 18.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 16.7 lakh in Kerala.

Those favouring population-based redistribution of Lok Sabha seats argue that such disparities run against the principle of equal representation.

Political parties based in south Indian states, however, contend that such a redistribution would penalise states that successfully implemented population control programmes.

Their apprehension is that even if their absolute number of seats increases, their share in the Lok Sabha would decline, diminishing their influence in national policy making, including on matters concerning the distribution of financial resources between the Centre and states.

The government's fresh legislative proposal seeks to address a key concern of the southern states by providing a uniform 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats for all states and extending the freeze on their relative share in the House until 2051.

Neither safeguard was included in the constitutional amendment Bill defeated in April, despite the government's assurances that the existing proportion of seats among states would be maintained.

Apprehensions Over Gerrymandering

Opposition parties have cited the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir to raise apprehensions over gerrymandering, which refers to the manipulation of constituency boundaries for electoral advantage.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of seeking to redraw the country's electoral map to its advantage ahead of the 2029 elections. The government has rejected such apprehensions.

Even if the existing share of states in the Lok Sabha is protected, the manner in which constituency boundaries are redrawn within states remains a point of contention.

Why Even A Pro Rata Increase Faces Opposition From Some Parties?

A uniform 50 per cent expansion has been projected as a way of addressing the apprehensions of southern states.

However, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had in April questioned the fairness of such a formula, pointing to the widening numerical gap between states.

Under such an expansion, Uttar Pradesh's strength would rise from 80 to 120 and Kerala's from 20 to 30, increasing the difference between the two states from 60 to 90 seats.

The counter argument is that the widening numerical gap would not increase Uttar Pradesh's relative political weight, since the total strength of the Lok Sabha and the majority mark would also rise proportionately.

Meanwhile, the authors of the Carnegie paper -- Louise Tillin, Milan Vaishnav and Andy Robaina -- pointed out that while a uniform expansion would reduce constituency sizes, it would not address the existing disparities in the number of people represented by MPs from different states.

An MP from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh would continue to represent considerably more people than one from Kerala or Tamil Nadu.

Why Link Women's Reservation To Expansion?

A 50 per cent expansion would considerably reduce the pressure on political parties to accommodate women candidates at the expense of sitting male MPs and other aspirants.

In a 543-member Lok Sabha, the implementation of the women's quota would leave around 362 seats open to candidates of either gender.

But if the Lok Sabha is expanded to around 815 seats, nearly 543 seats would still be open to both men and women even after the implementation of the quota.

The Congress, however, has questioned the need to link expansion to women's reservation, demanding the implementation of the quota within the existing strength of the House.

The Samajwadi Party has sought representation for OBC and Muslim women within the quota framework.

The 2011 Versus 2027 Census Debate?

The government has argued that waiting for the publication of fresh census figures and completing the subsequent delimitation exercise could jeopardise the implementation of women's reservation in 2029.

The opposition has questioned the rationale of undertaking an exercise with long-term implications for political representation using population figures that would be 18 years old by the next general elections.