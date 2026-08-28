NIELIT To Establish Quantum And AI University In Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh is set to host India's pioneering Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati, a landmark initiative by NIELIT and MeitY, poised to advance deep-tech education and research.

Key Points India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus approved for establishment in Amaravati by NIELIT.

The university, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will receive Rs 730.7 crore funding from the Government of India.

It will focus on Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, and other emerging deep-tech areas, integrating education, research, and entrepreneurship.

Academic and skill-development programmes will commence from September 2026, offering diverse courses from undergraduate to doctoral levels.

The initiative aligns with national missions like the National Quantum Mission and IndiaAI Mission, strengthening Andhra Pradesh's deep-tech ecosystem.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the establishment of India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati by NIELIT. The decision was taken at the CRDA Authority meeting chaired by the CM. The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) university is run by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. "We have approved the establishment of India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati by the NIELIT, under the MeitY, Government of India," Naidu said in an official press release issued on Thursday.

Funding And Core Focus

The campus will come up on 8.5 acres with a proposed investment of Rs 730.7 crore over five years, proposed to be fully funded through Government of India grant-in-aid from MeitY. It will focus on Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors and other emerging deep-tech areas, integrating education, research, skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Academic Programmes And Facilities

Academic and advanced technology skill-development programmes will begin from September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while the permanent Amaravati campus is developed. The campus will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing.

Research And Innovation Infrastructure

A key facility will be the Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block, spread across approximately 1.2 lakh square feet, with infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems, high-performance computing, cleanrooms, nano-fabrication, semiconductor technologies, chip design, data centres and start-up incubation. The project is expected to train around 8,250 learners over five years, including 1,650 through formal degree programmes and 6,600 through skilling and certification programmes. Annual intake is expected to reach around 3,913 learners by the fifth year, said the press release.

Collaborations And National Alignment

NIELIT proposes collaborations with IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions for academic programmes, research and technology development. The permanent campus will include solar power generation, solar water heating, energy-efficient utilities, EV charging, scientific waste-management systems, smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels and a 500-bed residential facility, it said. The initiative aligns with the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission and aims to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's deep-tech talent, research, entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, the press release added.