India's first hydrogen train set for commercial debut soon

According to a communication issued by the Railway Board to the NR on July 8, Hydrogen Train No 74010 will depart from Jind railway station at 7.40 am during its regular service and arrive at Sonipat at 9.40 am

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India's 1st Hydrogen Train between Jind and Sonipat, in Jind, July 17, 2026. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Haryana Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Sstate Chief Minister Nayab Saini also presen. Photograph: @NayabSainiBJP/ANI Photo

The Northern Railway is expected to soon announce the date for the commencement of commercial operations of the country's first hydrogen-powered train after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana on Friday.

Key Points The train will halt at 12 intermediate stations: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.

Officials also said that while the existing trains operate at a maximum speed of 110 kmph, the hydrogen train's permissible speed is only 75 kmph, as it is based on a new technology.

The hydrogen train's inaugural run began at around 11 am on Friday after being flagged off by Modi.

"We haven't received any communication regarding the start of its regular services, but I hope it will happen soon," railway officials associated with hydrogen train operations said.

According to an official communication issued by the Railway Board to the Northern Railway on July 8, Hydrogen Train No 74010 will depart from Jind railway station at 7.40 am during its regular service and arrive at Sonipat at 9.40 am.

The train will halt at 12 intermediate stations: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.

"Currently, six pairs of local trains provide commuting services to the local population on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section, and they are adequate to meet the existing demand. So, even if there is a delay in starting the hydrogen train's operations, it will not cause any inconvenience to local commuters," the statement said.

When asked about the fare of the hydrogen train, officials said nothing has been officially communicated to them so far, but it is expected to be at par with the fares of the other local trains already operating on the route.

The fare of the existing trains ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 35, depending on the stations.

Officials also said that while the existing trains operate at a maximum speed of 110 kmph, the hydrogen train's permissible speed is only 75 kmph, as it is based on a new technology.

Nevertheless, locals and officials expressed happiness over the launch, saying it marked the railways' first experiment with green hydrogen technology in the country.

At the same time, they also urged the railways to introduce more inter-state trains for medium- and long-distance travel.

"The hydrogen train is very important from the point of view of innovation, and we take pride in the fact that it was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi in Haryana. But we need an increase in the frequency of trains connecting cities such as Lucknow, Patna, and Mumbai," a local said.

He further said that for commuting within the region for about 50 to 100 km, there are many other modes of transport, asserting that the railways have an edge as they offer the cheapest mode of travel.

The hydrogen train's inaugural run began at around 11 am on Friday after being flagged off by Modi.

The 10-coach train proceeded from Jind to Sonipat with schoolchildren, mediapersons, some locals and railway officials on board.

When asked about the inaugural journey, passengers praised the train's blue exterior, spacious interiors and smooth ride. However, many alleged that the material used for the seat cushion covers left blue stains on their clothes.

"My white trousers were stained with blue marks over the back when I got up from my seat after half an hour," a passenger said.

Several mediapersons who travelled on the inaugural run and were allotted seats in coaches C5 and C6 also made similar claims.

"We will look into the complaints and take remedial measures," a senior railway official said.