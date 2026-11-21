Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that India's inaugural high-speed rail service, featuring indigenous bullet trains and an undersea tunnel, will launch its first section from Surat to Vapi by the last quarter of 2027, marking a significant milestone in the nation's infrastructure development.

IMAGE: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the manufacturing of India's first bullet train at BEML, in Bengaluru, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Ministry of Railways/ANI Video Grab

Key Points India's first high-speed rail service is set to commence in the last quarter of 2027, with the Surat to Vapi section opening initially.

Significant construction progress includes 456 km of pier work, 371 km of viaduct construction as of September, and the excavation of four mountain tunnels.

The project features India's first undersea rail tunnel, a 7 km stretch beneath Thane Creek in Maharashtra, with two large Tunnel Boring Machines launched in July 2026.

Indigenous manufacturing of B28 trainsets (designed for 280 kmph) by ICF and BEML is underway, with track trials expected by mid-2027.

Project delays, including two and a half years due to pending state permissions and land acquisition in Maharashtra, and two years due to COVID, mean serious construction only began in earnest in 2021.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the country's first high-speed rail service will commence in the last quarter of 2027 and the first section to open will be from Surat to Vapi.

Progress on High-Speed Rail Corridor

The full corridor to Mumbai will follow in phases, he added in a post on Substack.

Talking about the pace of construction, he said that as of September, 456 km of pier work and 371 km of viaduct construction have been completed.

Six lakh noise barriers have been installed along 299 km stretch and 9,300 OHE masts have been installed across a 206 km viaduct, Vaishnaw wrote.

Additionally, he emphasised that four mountain tunnels have been excavated and 5 km of the 21 km Maharashtra tunnel has been excavated using the mountain tunnelling method.

He stated that civil work has been completed at eight stations, and architectural finishing work is underway.

Work is in progress at all three rolling stock depots at Sabarmati, Surat and Thane, Vaishnaw said.

India's First Undersea Rail Tunnel

Talking about the construction of the undersea tunnel, he said that in Maharashtra, the corridor runs through a 21 km tunnel, and 7 km of it passes under the sea, beneath Thane Creek.

This is India's first undersea rail tunnel.

"Two Tunnel Boring Machines were launched in July 2026, from Vikhroli and Sawli. These are among the largest machines ever deployed in India," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Each has a cutterhead 13.6 metres in diameter, as tall as a 4-storey building. Each weigh over 3,000 tonnes, roughly 500 Asian elephants. The machine is 96 metres long, nearly five cricket pitches laid end to end!"

Indigenous Bullet Train Manufacturing

He highlighted the ongoing manufacturing of India's first bullet trains and said, "ICF and BEML are manufacturing the indigenous B28 trainset, designed for 280 kmph. The first body frame is complete and is undergoing structural testing. Track trials are expected by mid-2027. A faster B35, designed for 350 kmph, is the next step."

"The fixed infrastructure is being indigenised too. All major transformers of the high-speed electrification system, the cross arms on the masts, the ground, protection and feeder wires: all are being manufactured in India," he stated.

Addressing Project Delays

Talking about the delay of almost a decade since it was first announced in 2017, Vaishnaw said that the project could not start in Maharashtra for close to two and a half years because state permissions and land acquisition were pending.

"Then COVID took away two more years. Full construction began in earnest in 2021," he said.

"So, when critics ask, 'where is the bullet train', the honest answer is: serious construction is just five years old. And look at what five years have built," he added.