How AI Is Revolutionising Forest Protection In India

Discover how the Haldwani forest division is pioneering India's first AI-based forest acoustic surveillance system, revolutionising real-time detection of illegal activities and significantly boosting wildlife conservation efforts.

Key Points India's first AI-based forest acoustic surveillance system launched in Haldwani for enhanced conservation.

The system uses AI, acoustic sensors, and LoRa communication to detect illegal logging, poaching, and human intrusion in real-time.

Solar-powered operation ensures continuous, round-the-clock monitoring even in remote forest areas without electricity.

Beyond enforcement, the AI system aids wildlife conservation by recognising species vocalisations for biodiversity monitoring and research.

Modular architecture allows future integration with drones, camera traps, and GIS for a comprehensive Smart Forest Surveillance Network.

In a landmark technological breakthrough for forest conservation, the Haldwani forest division has successfully demonstrated India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based forest acoustic surveillance system, capable of detecting illegal logging and wildlife crime among others, a senior official said on Wednesday. Designed specifically for local forest conditions, the system integrates AI, edge computing, acoustic sensors and long-range wireless communication to continuously monitor forest sounds and instantly identify suspicious activities, even in remote areas where conventional mobile networks are unavailable, he said.

The system is powered by solar energy with rechargeable batteries, enabling uninterrupted round-the-clock operation even in remote forest areas without access to the electricity grid, said Kundan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haldwani forest division. Unlike traditional surveillance systems that depend largely on manual patrolling and periodic inspections, the forest acoustic surveillance system functions as an intelligent "digital ear" inside the forest, he said. The AI-powered acoustic sensors continuously analyse sounds generated within the forest ecosystem and automatically recognise events of security and ecological importance, Kumar said.

Revolutionising Forest Protection with AI

"The AI-based surveillance system is an innovative indigenous technology that showcases a new era in forest protection, anti-poaching and wildlife conservation, "he told PTI. The system has already been trained to detect chainsaw operation, axe chopping, gunshots, vehicle movement, human intrusion, wildlife vocalisations and other suspicious anthropogenic activities, said Kumar, a 2017-batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer. Whenever such events are detected, the AI analyses the sound locally on edge devices and instantly transmits an alert through the LoRa (long range) communication network to the forest control room, enabling rapid deployment of field staff and significantly reducing response time, he said.

The technology is expected to transform forest protection by providing an effective early warning mechanism against illegal logging, timber smuggling, poaching and wildlife crime, the official said. The ability to detect suspicious activities in real time will considerably strengthen surveillance in vulnerable forest areas, protected areas and wildlife habitats while enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of frontline forest personnel.

Enhancing Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity Monitoring

Beyond enforcement, the platform represents a major advancement in wildlife conservation and biodiversity monitoring, he said. The AI system can automatically recognise the vocalisations of different wildlife species, enabling continuous monitoring of wildlife presence, movement and habitat use. The data generated by the system will support biodiversity assessment, ecological research, habitat management and long-term conservation planning, Kumar said.

The modular architecture of the platform allows future integration with camera traps, drones, Geographic Information System (GIS)-based monitoring systems, forest fire early warning systems and central command-and-control centres, creating a comprehensive Smart Forest Surveillance Network capable of protecting forests through intelligent technologies, he added.

Uttarakhand's Pioneering Step in Environmental Governance

Developed as an indigenous solution tailored for Uttarakhand forests, this innovation demonstrates the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in environmental governance. It combines conservation science with cutting-edge technology to address some of the most pressing challenges facing forests today", Kumar said. The initiative also marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of forest protection and reflects the forest department's commitment to adopting innovative technologies for sustainable forest management and wildlife conservation, he said. With this pioneering initiative, Uttarakhand has taken a major step towards building technology-enabled forests that are smarter, safer and better protected for future generations, the officer said.