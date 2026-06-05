India's Era Has Arrived: Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla urged young people to 'build in India, build for India and build for the world'.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla during the concluding ceremony of the RSS' Karyakarta Vikas Varg-II at the Smriti Mandir Complex, Reshimbagh, Nagpur, June 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The world is caught between the competing ambitions of superpowers, and the current global flux has produced 'no equal outcomes', Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said while addressing an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event at its Nagpur headquarters on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Birla nevertheless argued that the present era belonged to India, which stands at the threshold of 'Amrit Kaal', aided by a unique convergence of demographic dividends and multiple economic tailwinds.

Key Points Kumar Mangalam Birla said India stands at a historic juncture aided by demographic and economic advantages.

He highlighted infrastructure growth, digital rails and financial inclusion as key drivers of India's rise.

Birla stressed self-reliance as the foundation of nation-building, citing Grasim's post-Independence transformation journey.

Artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions are reshaping global economic dynamics worldwide.

He urged entrepreneurship, stronger SME partnerships and creation of globally competitive national champions for India.

India's Amrit Kaal Opportunity

'The biggest lesson history teaches us is the importance of building national capability and national resilience,' Birla said.

He was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the RSS' annual Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya, where RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat delivered the keynote address.

Birla said he had met and interacted with Bhagwat on several occasions and that the RSS chief's simplicity and vision for India had inspired him.

The industrialist praised the RSS' work, particularly the assistance it had provided during natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the present period as challenging, the 58-year-old industrialist said the current era nevertheless belonged to India because of a rare combination of demographic dividends, infrastructure expansion, digital rails and financial services.

Together, he said, these factors 'provide us with an opportunity that comes only once in the lifetime of a nation'.

Global Flux and Opportunities

Birla said the world was increasingly shaped by the competing ambitions of major powers.

Over the past three years, crude oil prices had fluctuated sharply, including because of wars; supply chains had come under stress once again, for the third time this decade; and artificial intelligence had arrived 'at our doorstep'.

AI Revolution at Doorstep

The AI revolution, he said, was likely to transform economies and affect more people than any recent technological innovation.

Drawing on his family's history, Birla recounted how his great-grandfather G D Birla founded Grasim just 10 days after India gained independence, at a time when cotton-growing regions had become part of Pakistan, posing a major challenge for India's textile industry.

'Rather than accept dependence as destiny, he saw an opportunity to build capability,' Birla said.

Instead of relying on cotton, G D Birla chose to invest in the production of man-made fibres, which Kumar Mangalam Birla described as 'a new thought for a new country'.

Eight decades later, he said, Grasim had emerged as a global leader in building materials, chemicals and fibres.

Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is not just an economic policy but the foundation of nation-building,' he said.

Birla said the RSS and the Aditya Birla group shared several common objectives.

He noted that the group also works in primary and higher education, health care, social welfare, women's empowerment and skill development.

Large industries, he said, would play a pivotal role in realising the ambition of 'Viksit Bharat'.

'Big business must continue to see SMEs as complementary partners, and collectively we should aspire to create at least 100 national champions who are globally competitive, globally recognised and lead their respective sectors,' he said.

Birla urged young people to embrace entrepreneurship and to 'build in India, build for India and build for the world'.

The industrialist also lauded the current government for strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding financial inclusion and implementing the Goods and Services Tax.

Large industries, he said, would play a pivotal role in realising the ambition of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his address, Bhagwat, too, referred to the ongoing conflicts in the world.

'War is (going on) between Iran and the US, but oil prices are increasing here in India,' he said, adding that while people often focus on challenges and uncertainties, they should also recognise the opportunities available in such difficult situations.

The RSS chief said India's time had come as the world seeks alternatives to conflict-driven and self-centred models of development.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff