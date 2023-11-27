News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's envoy 'heckled' at US gurdwara by Khalistan supporters

India's envoy 'heckled' at US gurdwara by Khalistan supporters

By Yoshita Singh
November 27, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, offered prayers at a gurudwara in Long Island in New York on the occasion of Gurpurab where a group of Khalistani supporters heckled him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community.

IMAGE: India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a gurudwara in Long Island in New York. Photograph: @SandhuTaranjitS/X

"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak's everlasting message of togetherness, unity, & equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all,” Sandhu said in a post on X on Sunday.

Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville Gurdwara against the perceived notion of opposition from Khalistanis. A few nuisance makers tried to heckle him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community, sources said.

In his remarks at the gurudwara, Sindhu assured members of the Sikh community that Indian diplomats in the US will provide all help and support to them.

 

Sandhu, accompanied by Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph, highlighted growth in the India-US partnership, whether in the healthcare, energy, IT, new emerging technologies, semiconductor or education sectors.

On the occasion, the gurudwara members and officials honoured and felicitated the Indian Ambassador.

Sandhu also spoke about the historical linkages between Sikh Gurus, Sikhs and Afghanistan. He noted that Afghan Sikhs have shown how to face adversities.

He mentioned that three Saroops of the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Kabul to Delhi in August 2021 after the Taliban took over the war-torn country.

During the visit to the gurudwara, some pro-Khalistan elements heckled Sandhu and shouted questions about Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, killed in Canada in June this year, according to videos being circulated of the incident.

Earlier, in a separate tweet, Sandhu said Guru Nanak Dev ji's timeless message of equality and universal oneness in the well-known Shabad of Guru Ravidass as he paid his respects at Sri Guru Ravidass Temple in New York on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Trudeau's claims of India link shameless, cynical'
'Trudeau's claims of India link shameless, cynical'
'Between India and Canada, US will choose...'
'Between India and Canada, US will choose...'
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
'We are telling the story of our tallest hero'
'We are telling the story of our tallest hero'
Recipe: Thai Shrimp Salad
Recipe: Thai Shrimp Salad
Karishma, Vijay Varma Win Filmfare OTT Awards
Karishma, Vijay Varma Win Filmfare OTT Awards
How India's bowlers tackled dew to outclass Australia
How India's bowlers tackled dew to outclass Australia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...

Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances