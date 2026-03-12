India's energy security 'bartered' to US influence: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleges that the Centre has compromised the nation's energy security by allowing the US to dictate its oil supply relationships, raising concerns about energy independence.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi takes part in a protest with other opposition MPs at the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, March 12, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Gandhi highlights the potential impact of the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on India's oil and gas supply.

Gandhi questions why India needs permission from another nation to buy Russian oil, linking it to potential compromises.

The Congress leader connects India's energy security with US Department of Justice disclosures, sparking uproar in Parliament.

Asserting that the foundation of every single nation is its energy security, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government has "bartered" to the US India's right to determine its relationships with different oil suppliers due to a "compromise".

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war between the US-Israel and Iran is going to have far-reaching consequences.

"The central artery from where 20 pc of global oil flows, Strait of Hormuz, has been closed and this is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz," Gandhi said.

"The pain has just started -- restaurants are closing, there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected and as I said, this is only the beginning," the former Congress president said.

The foundation of every single nation is its energy security, Gandhi asserted.

"I do not say this lightly, but allowing the US to decide who we buy oil, gas from... whether we buy oil from Russia or not, whether our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us, this is what has been bartered," the Congress leader said.

"This is a very puzzling fact for me, this is a very puzzling fact as to why a nation the size of India would allow the president of any other nation to give us permission to buy Russian oil, to decide who our relationships are with," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to the US giving a 30-day waiver to buy oil from Russia.

"This has been a puzzle and I have been trying to figure this puzzle out.

"The puzzle is about compromise," he said and referred to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri.

Gandhi then sought to link the issue of India's energy security with US Department of Justice disclosures. This evoked an uproar from the treasury benches.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Gandhi to speak on the notice he has given and not deviate to other topics.

With Gandhi repeatedly asserting that what he was saying was connected with energy security, Birla asked Puri to make his statement.