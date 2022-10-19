News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's daily Covid count drops below 2K, 10 deaths; active tally declines

India's daily Covid count drops below 2K, 10 deaths; active tally declines

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 19, 2022 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 1,946 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,46,34,376, while the active cases declined to 25,968, according to government data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,923 with 10 fatalities, which include six deaths reconciled by Kerala.

 

Of the four new fatalities, two are from Maharashtra and one each from Haryana and West Bengal, the data updated by the the Union health ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.

There has been a decrease of 481 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of recoveries climbed to 4,40,79,485, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.41 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Mask mandate to continue in India amid Covid threat
Mask mandate to continue in India amid Covid threat
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me
Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
Azharuddin's father dies in Hyderabad
Counting of votes begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Counting of votes begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha warns of Covid spike citing XBB, festive season

Maha warns of Covid spike citing XBB, festive season

New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up

New Omicron subvariants found in Maha, cases up

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances