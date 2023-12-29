News
India's Covid sub-variant JN.1 tally rises to 169; highest from Kerala, Guj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 29, 2023 19:39 IST
A total of 162 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 83, followed by Gujarat 34, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: Hospital authorities make arrangements in view of new COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, December 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several states have been reporting an uptick in the number of COVID cases over the last few weeks and nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

 

These states are -- Kerala (83), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium.

The INSACOG's data showed 145 COVID-19 cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of COVID cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

