News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's Covid positivity rate goes past 1% after 2 months

India's Covid positivity rate goes past 1% after 2 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2022 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural, in New Delhi, on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,869 with the 26 new fatalities being reported.

The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A year on, loss of loved ones to Covid still rankles
A year on, loss of loved ones to Covid still rankles
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
General Pande Takes Charge of The Army
General Pande Takes Charge of The Army
Prashant Kishor's tweet suggests he may form new party
Prashant Kishor's tweet suggests he may form new party
Coming In May: Aadha Ishq, Kashmir Files
Coming In May: Aadha Ishq, Kashmir Files
The Dhoni Masterclass
The Dhoni Masterclass
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

Beware Of Long Covid!

Beware Of Long Covid!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances