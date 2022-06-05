News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's Covid positivity rate goes above 1% after 34 days

India's Covid positivity rate goes above 1% after 34 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 05, 2022 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.07 on May 1.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,28,073, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.09 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Biden rushed to safe house after airspace violation
Biden rushed to safe house after airspace violation
Coach promises more fireworks from 'dynamite' Swiatek
Coach promises more fireworks from 'dynamite' Swiatek
Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!
Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!
Punjab: 4 former Congress ministers join BJP
Punjab: 4 former Congress ministers join BJP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?

Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances