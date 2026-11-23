Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's first State visit to India featured a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a guard of honour, high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and discussions aimed at deepening India-Nepal ties.

MONDAY

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan, here and below. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

IMAGE: The prime ministers arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

I Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

SUNDAY

IMAGE: Prime Minister Shah is seen off by Nepalese ministers and officials as he departs for New Delhi on a two-day State visit at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan airport, here and below. Photograph: @PM_nepal_X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @PM_nepal_X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomes Prime Minister Shah on his arrival in New Delhi. Photograph:@MEAIndia_X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Shah witnesses a cultural performance during the ceremonial welcome in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Prime Minister Shah receives a guard of honour on his arrival in New Delhi. Photograph: @MEAIndia_X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Prime Minister Shah when they met at the Taj Palace on Sunday evening. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar in discussion with Prime Minister Shah. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

WATCH: Nepal PM Balendra Shah arrives in New Delhi on a State visit

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian, Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff