Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases rise with 11,793 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 28, 2022 10:54 IST
India recorded 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country's tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of resident for COVID-19 testing, in Gurugram on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25, 2022.

The 27 new fatalities included 13 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and Punjab and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Uttarakhand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
