News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases rise to 92,576; 25 more die in 24 hrs

India's active Covid cases rise to 92,576; 25 more die in 24 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2022 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A medic collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, at Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, in Navi Mumbai, June 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,72,398 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer
Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
India's Covid positivity rate over 1% after 34 days
India's Covid positivity rate over 1% after 34 days
Setalvad in crime branch custody, arrest likely
Setalvad in crime branch custody, arrest likely
Fighting to save Sena from clutches of MVA: Shinde
Fighting to save Sena from clutches of MVA: Shinde
Shinde loyalist quits as Shiv Sena's Thane chief
Shinde loyalist quits as Shiv Sena's Thane chief
Bypoll: Counting underway in LS, assembly seats
Bypoll: Counting underway in LS, assembly seats
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Active COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise

Active COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise

Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert

Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances