News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 124 new Covid cases, active tally rises to 1,843

India logs 124 new Covid cases, active tally rises to 1,843

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 12, 2023 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded 124 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,843, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker rides a cycle carrying COVID-19 vaccines ice box and other medical items towards a vaccination centre, at Tezpur, in Sonitpur, Assam, July 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,750, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,118).

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,525, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.62 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
No major Covid outbreak likely in India: Expert
No major Covid outbreak likely in India: Expert
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Maha gets new Guv; Ayodhya verdict judge sent to AP
Maha gets new Guv; Ayodhya verdict judge sent to AP
DRDO's UAV to make debut flying at Aero India
DRDO's UAV to make debut flying at Aero India
Starc boost for deflated Australia ahead of Delhi Test
Starc boost for deflated Australia ahead of Delhi Test
PIX: Rampaging Real Madrid win fifth Club World Cup
PIX: Rampaging Real Madrid win fifth Club World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why does China have Covid surge and not India?

Why does China have Covid surge and not India?

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances