News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases rise further with 18,815 new infections

India's active Covid cases rise further with 18,815 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 08, 2022 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,85,554, while the active cases increased to 1,22,335, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: Healthcare workers collect a nasal swab sample of a worker for the COVID-19 testing, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,343 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

An increase of 2,878 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,37,876 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.51 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
New Omicron sub-variant detected in India: WHO
New Omicron sub-variant detected in India: WHO
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'Covid variants arise because of our stupidity'
'Covid variants arise because of our stupidity'
Does Jacqueline Make a CONVINCING Priya Rajvansh?
Does Jacqueline Make a CONVINCING Priya Rajvansh?
Rohit scripts new captaincy record...
Rohit scripts new captaincy record...
Ex-Japan PM Abe shot, shows no vital signs
Ex-Japan PM Abe shot, shows no vital signs
Regal Nora, Stylish Mira
Regal Nora, Stylish Mira
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

Researchers develop new N95 mask that can kill virus

Researchers develop new N95 mask that can kill virus

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances