Rediff.com  » News » India's active Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark after 122 days

India's active Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark after 122 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 10:48 IST
India logged 18,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects an oral swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test, at a railway station, in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

The active cases crossed the one lakh mark again after 122 days.

A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,22,493, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.61 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
