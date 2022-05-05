News
India's active COVID-19 tally rises to 19,719

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 05, 2022 12:15 IST
India logged 3,275 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719 and the overall tally to 4,30,91,393, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The data released at 8 am also showed that 55 fatalities -- 52 of them from Kerala alone -- were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.78 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 210 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,719.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.63 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 31 new fatalities 52 from Kerala and one each from Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, the data showed.

A total of 5,23,975 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,845 from Maharashtra, 69,164 from Kerala, 40,102 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,177 from Delhi, 23,508 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,202 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
