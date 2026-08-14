Indians, Pakistanis see each other as greatest threat: Pew

A recent Pew Research survey underscores the deep-seated distrust between India and Pakistan, revealing that a majority in both nations perceive each other as their primary geopolitical threat.

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Key Points 54% of Indians surveyed identify Pakistan as their greatest geopolitical threat, followed by China at 21%.

43% of Pakistanis consider India their greatest threat, with 24% each naming Israel and China.

China is seen as Pakistan's most important ally by 75% of Pakistanis, while 36% of Indians view Russia as their top ally.

Indians hold more positive views of Russia (58% favourable) and President Vladimir Putin (51% confidence) compared to Pakistanis.

Only 23% of Indians view China positively, and 25% trust President Xi Jinping's global leadership.

A large section of Indians and Pakistanis view each other as their greatest threat, reflecting the deep-entrenched distrust between the two neighbours, a new survey has found.

According to American think tank Pew Research, 54 per cent of surveyed adults in India described Pakistan as their greatest geopolitical threat, followed by China at 21 per cent.

Perceptions of Threat and Alliances

Similarly, 43 per cent of Pakistanis saw India as their greatest threat while 24 per cent each held the same views about Israel and China.

Pakistanis clearly point to China (75 per cent) as their most important ally and, to a lesser degree, to Saudi Arabia (12 per cent).

About a third of Indians say Russia is their top ally (36 per cent), while 16 per cent name the US. Roughly a third of Indians did not answer the question.

International Relations and Leadership Confidence

Despite the camaraderie between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, only 15 per cent of Pakistanis hold a favourable opinion about the US.

An overwhelming 90 per cent had a favourable view about China.

Pew Research found that only 12 per cent of Pakistanis had confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while 83 per cent held similar views about China's President Xi Jinping.

Indians held much more positive views of Russia (58 per cent favourable) and President Vladimir Putin (51 per cent confidence) than Pakistanis do -- 39 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

Just 23 per cent of Indians view China positively, while 25 per cent trust Xi Jinping's global leadership.

Forty-five per cent of surveyed Indians viewed the US favourably, while 39 per cent expressed more confidence in Trump.

South Asian and Global Perspectives

The survey among adults in four South Asian nations — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — threw up varying results. An overwhelming majority of Sri Lankans (79 per cent) express a positive view of India, compared with 42 per cent of Bangladeshis and 7 per cent of Pakistanis.

Sixty-three per cent of Sri Lankans name India as their most important ally, while Bangladeshis and Pakistanis most often name India as their greatest threat.

In the US, 45 per cent of Americans view India favourably, while 50 per cent view it unfavourably. As many as 50 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have a favourable view of India, compared with 42 per cent of Republicans and Republican leaners.

Over 54 per cent of Americans surveyed say that India's global influence in recent years has stayed about the same, while 30 per cent say it is getting stronger. Another 13 per cent say India's influence has been getting weaker.