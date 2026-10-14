Indians in Saudi advised to stay indoors in case of aerial attacks

Amid escalating tensions and recent aerial attacks in Saudi Arabia, India has issued a crucial advisory urging its nationals to prioritise safety, stay indoors during attacks, and adhere to local guidelines.

IMAGE: General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 12, 2026. Photograph: File Photo/Reuters

Key Points India advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to stay indoors during aerial attacks and follow local authorities' instructions.

The advisory comes amidst tensions in the Gulf kingdom due to drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 killed one Indian national and injured 11 others, with two still in ICU.

Indian carriers have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, while Saudia and Flynas continue some operations.

Saudi authorities will not fine Indian nationals on Visit/Tourist/Umrah/Business visas who overstay due to flight unavailability, but they should exit once flights resume.

India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities.

The new advisory comes amid tensions in the Gulf kingdom due to a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also asked Indian nationals to refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities' instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events," the Indian embassy posted on X.

Safety Advisory Amidst Regional Tensions

Providing an update on the Indian nationals injured in an attack on Riyadh airport on October 10, it said two people continue to be in the ICU while one person has been shifted from the ICU to HDU (High Dependency Unit).

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive medical care in a normal ward, and one person was discharged from the hospital, the embassy said.

An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which also left several others injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali on October 12 and offered condolences to his family.

Flight Disruptions And Travel Options

Flight operations continue to remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the embassy said. Flights continue to be operational at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina with some disruptions, it added.

Indian carriers, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines, have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.

"Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammamâ Lucknow sector," the embassy said in the advisory.

The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights.

"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules," it said.

Visa Concerns And Emergency Assistance

The Indian mission said that Saudi Authorities will not fine Indian nationals who have arrived in the kingdom on Visit/Tourist /Umrah/Business visas but were forced to overstay due to non-availability of flights.

"However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available," it said.

The embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Telephone: +966-1 1-488469 8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only), WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only) and Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in.