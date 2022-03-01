Indians in Kyiv asked to 'leave urgently' as fighting gets fierce

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked stranded Indians in Kyiv to leave the capital city urgently.

IMAGE: Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine gather at Porubne-Siret Border to enter Romania, from where they will be brought to India. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by available trains or any other means.

'All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,' the embassy said.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

Satellite images have emerged showing a long convoy of Russian military vehicles snaking along roadways northwest of Kyiv, CNN reported.

Hundreds of tanks, towed artillery, armored and logistical vehicles can be seen in the image released by a United States-based space technology company.

-- with ANI inputs